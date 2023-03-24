Traffic plan during Ramazan

LAHORE: The City traffic police have issued the traffic plan in connection with the Ramazan. Divisional officers and circle officers will provide complete supervision during Iftar and Sehr hours. A total of 140 inspectors and more than 2,000 traffic wardens will perform duties, while additional personnel have also been deployed in the Ramazan bazaars. Special parking arrangements will be made in and around the Ramazan bazaars. Emergency squads have also been formed for efficient flow of traffic at the time of Iftar. Around 24 forklifts and two breakdowns will be installed at busy places to eliminate wrong parking and will be present all the time.