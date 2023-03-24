US student, wanted for shooting two school staff, found dead

LOS ANGELES: A student wanted for shooting two school staff in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday was found dead in a neighbouring county, US media reported, citing authorities.

The deceased suspect was identified as 17-year-old Austin Lyle, the Park County coroner´s office said, according to NBC News on Thursday. Lyle was being patted down at East High School as part of a search for weapons when he produced a handgun and began shooting, police in the western US state said.

One wounded school administrator remained hospitalized in serious condition, while another had been discharged, NBC said, citing a hospital spokesperson. The shooting was the latest instance of gun violence to rock US schools.

Denver Police Department said late on Wednesday that a body was found near Lyle´s vehicle in Park County, southwest of Denver. The county coroner´s office said an investigation was underway and further details would not be given until an autopsy was done, NBC reported.