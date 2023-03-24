Russia’s only female cosmonaut praises ISS mission

MOSCOW: Russia´s only active female cosmonaut Anna Kikina on Thursday described a “wonderful” atmosphere during her mission to the International Space Station where she travelled aboard a SpaceX spaceship.
The orbital station is one of the few remaining areas of cooperation between Moscow and Washington amid a breakdown of ties since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine. Kikina is only the fifth professional woman cosmonaut from Russia or the Soviet Union to fly to space and the first Russian to fly with Elon Musk´s SpaceX.
“I liked the flight very much... everything was comfortable,” the 38-year-old engineer told an online news conference. Kikina returned to Earth on March 12 after five months aboard the ISS with fellow crew members Japan´s Koichi Wakata and NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada. Speaking of her interaction with colleagues on the ISS, she said she “didn´t experience any difficulties.
WASHINGTON: The world´s first 3D-printed rocket launched successfully on Thursday, marking a step forward for the...
LOS ANGELES: A student wanted for shooting two school staff in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday was found dead in a...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Thursday warned against “fake news” after Twitter boss Elon Musk tweeted...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he would seek an explanation from Hungary about why...
NEW DELHI: The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi, celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour on...
TOKYO: A new species of orchid with delicate, glass-like blooms has been discovered by Japanese scientists, who found...