Pakistan Day celebrated at High Commission in India with zeal, fervour

NEW DELHI: The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi, celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour on Thursday.

Salman Sharif, Chargé d’ Affaires, raised Pakistan’s flag to the national anthem tune at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery’s Lawns. The High Commission’s officers and staff as well as their families were present on this auspicious occasion. Messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out.

Congratulating the people of Pakistan on this historic day, Cd’A paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers and martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the quest for Pakistan’s independence.

He lauded the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who led a heroic struggle that culminated in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Indian Subcontinent and put Pakistan on the map of the World.

The Cd’A highlighted that Pakistan had faced many challenges in the last 75 years, but the nation’s pursuit for progress continues with the same spirit today as it was when the country was founded in 1947.

He underlined Pakistan’s crucial role in the World today and acknowledged the valiant contribution of thousands of Pakistanis, particularly our brave soldiers of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, in the defence of the motherland against internal and external threats.

Sharif stressed that Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries, including India, on the basis of mutual respect. He said that Pakistan believes in resolving all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Cd’A reiterated that for durable peace, stability and development in South Asia, the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Special documentaries were screened on the occasion which highlighted key moments of the Pakistan Movement including the historic passage of Pakistan Resolution in Lahore on 23 March 1940.

The Cd’A inaugurated a photo exhibition on the Pakistan Movement that had been especially curated to mark the occasion. A cake cutting ceremony was also held wherein the Cd’A and his spouse cut the cake to celebrate the National Day festivities.