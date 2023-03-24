Antarctic and climate pioneer Claude Lorius dies

PARIS: Leading glaciologist Claude Lorius, whose Antarctica discoveries in the 1980s helped prove humanity´s role in global warming, has died at 91.
Lorius died on Tuesday morning in the French region of Burgundy according to Jerome Chappellaz, a palaeoclimatologist and former colleague who remains close to the family. The French publisher Arthaud, which produced the glaciologist´s memoirs, also announced his death in a statement.
A great scientist, “Claude was also of the finest calibre of polar expedition adventurers”, said the famous French explorer Jean-Louis Etienne in a video posted on Twitter. The dedicated polar explorer led 22 expeditions, in Greenland and above all in Antarctica, where he lived on and off for six years, starting from his first mission in 1957.
WASHINGTON: The world´s first 3D-printed rocket launched successfully on Thursday, marking a step forward for the...
LOS ANGELES: A student wanted for shooting two school staff in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday was found dead in a...
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation on Thursday warned against “fake news” after Twitter boss Elon Musk tweeted...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he would seek an explanation from Hungary about why...
MOSCOW: Russia´s only active female cosmonaut Anna Kikina on Thursday described a “wonderful” atmosphere during...
NEW DELHI: The High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi, celebrated Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour on...