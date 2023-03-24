Jansher, Babar conferred with civilian awards on Pakistan Day

LAHORE: Squash legend Jansher Khan was conferred with Nishan-e-Imtiaz while Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam got the Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Pakistan Day.

Jansher got the award at a ceremony in Islamabad while Babar received his award in Lahore. Pakistan women’s team cricketer Bismah Maroof also received Tamagha-i-Imtiaz from President Arif Alvi in a ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadar, Islamabad.

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam was conferred with the country’s third-highest civilian award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, here in a ceremony at Governor House Punjab. With the conferment, Babar became the youngest Pakistani cricketer to receive Sitara-e-Imtiaz -- at the age of 28. Before Babar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed, Saeed Ajmal, Muhammad Yousuf, Inzimam Ul Haq and Javed Miandad had received the award.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehaman conferred the award on Babar. Taking to Twitter, Babar dedicated the prestigious award to his parents, fans and people of Pakistan. “Immense honour to have received Sitara-e-Imtiaz in the presence of my mother and father,” he tweeted.

It may be noted here that Babar and Bismah were among 14 athletes conferred with Presidents’ civil awards for their outstanding achievements in the field of sports. The list includes Commonwealth Games gold medalists Arshad Nadeem and Muhammad Nooh Dastagir, Jahangir Khan (squash), Ch. Shafay Hussain (Kabaddi), Shafiq Ahmed Chishti (Kabaddi), Sirbaz Khan (Mountaineering), Ahsan Ramzan (Snooker), Masood Jan (Blind Cricket), Amina Wali (Skiing), Abdul Karim (Mountaineer/ Porter), Irfan Mehsood (Martial Arts) and Ms Shahida (Karate).