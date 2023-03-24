Renewed hope

After years of struggle and sacrifices, Pakistan emerged as an independent state on August 14, 1947. Since then, Pakistan has celebrated August 14 as its Independence Day, but March 23 remains an important day in Pakistan's history as it marks the beginning of the movement that led to the creation of Pakistan. This Pakistan Day was an opportunity for us to remember the sacrifices of our forefathers who fought tirelessly for our independence. Let us honour their memory by working towards a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan.
In these trying times, it is more important than ever to come together as a nation and work towards a common goal. Let us put aside our differences and work towards a brighter future for Pakistan. As we celebrate this day, let us remember that the true spirit of Pakistan lies in our unity and resilience.
Raja Asad Azad
Muzaffarabad
