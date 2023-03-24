 
Friday March 24, 2023
Sindh Revenue Board takes action against club in DHA

By News Desk
March 24, 2023

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has initiated action against a club in DHA over its failure to comply with the tax laws.

According to a statement issued by the SRB, its officers visited the premises of a posh club located in DHA and took into custody the relevant and important record and documents for scrutiny. The SRB stated that the club was a non-payer of the Sindh sales tax (SST) and also a consistent non-filer of SST returns.