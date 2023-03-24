IT courses to be offered to youth, transgender persons

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday witnessed the signing ceremony between the provincial information, science & technology department (ISTD) and Tech Valley Pakistan for the Google Career Certificate Scholarship programme 2023.
Shah said the agreement stands for offering Google scholarships to public school students, the youth and transgender persons to receive IT training or do IT courses to enable them to earn a respectable livelihood.
In collaboration with Google, Tech Valley has conducted early coding programmes in selected schools of the Sindh Education Department in Karachi’s District South, where children have been imparted IT skills, particularly early coding programmes. The training was coordinated by the ISTD.
Google would like to scale up this activity across the province. As a future course of action, Tech Valley will commence with other IT programmes. Earlier, the ISTD had signed an agreement with Tech Valley and Google Pakistan to offer various training courses to contribute to human capital development in the IT sector.
