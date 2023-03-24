SDPOs told to crack down on narcotics and Gutka mafias

Sindh’s police chief has taken notice of the SDPOs’ passive role in eradicating organised crime. IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered tasking every SDPO to take action against 10 most notorious and A category narcotics, Gutka, Mawa and Mainpuri dealers, suppliers and manufacturers operating in their respective jurisdictions.

A notification issued by AIGP Operations Dr Samiullah Soomro said that this does not absolve the district SSPs and SHOs of their designated duties of taking action against the narcotics, Gutka, Mawa and Mainpuri mafias operating in their respective jurisdictions.

A list of 10 most notorious and A category narcotics and Gutka dealers, suppliers and manufacturers had been shared with all the district SSPs for taking strict action and filing compliance reports.

Henceforth, it would be all the SDPOs’ responsibility to arrest these narcotics and Gutka dealers, suppliers and manufacturers and make a strong case against them to get them convicted by the courts, reads the notification.

It was clarified that the district SSPs and SHOs have an important role to play in the campaign against narcotics and Gutka, and that every SDPO’s performance would be assessed after 15 days.

Extraordinary performance would be rewarded, while poor performance would result in disciplinary proceedings, with demotion as the minimum punishment, according to the notification. The officers have been ordered to submit the details of the action taken by April 7 for the IGP’s perusal.

During his recent visits to rural Sindh, including Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas, the police chief held meetings to review the progress of action taken against peddlers of narcotics and Gutka, and discuss other relevant matters.

According to the IGP, the reason behind the increasing crimes is drugs, so he ordered successful action against those involved in the narcotics and Gutka businesses, and warned the officials involved of being dismissed from service. He stressed that it has become imperative to rid the police department of the black sheep, and ordered that the crackdown on the narcotics and Gutka mafias be intensified.