130 cases registered against Imran, PTI leaders

LAHORE: A record of the cases submitted before the Lahore High Court on Wednesday revealed that as many as 130 FIRs had been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan and other party leaders.

The court has withdrawn its stay order on action by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police after both agencies furnished details of the cases registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

However, the court has restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from taking any adverse action against the former prime minister till the submission of the record of cases against him on March 24.

The record was submitted in the court of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, who was hearing a plea filed by the PTI chairman seeking details of the FIRs registered against him and other PTI workers.

According to the records, out of the total of 130 FIRs, 35 were registered against Imran. The Punjab Police registered a total of 84 FIRs against PTI leadership and workers but nominated Imran Khan in six.

The Islamabad Police registered 43 FIRs against party workers, with 28 against Imran, and FIA registered three FIRs with Imran mentioned in one.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau sought some time to submit the relevant report, which dismayed the judge. The judge questioned what the accountability bureau was doing since yesterday.

Imran’s counsel argued that NAB had been written twice but the bureau and Anti-Corruption were reluctant to submit the record before the court. Afterwards, the court directed the National Accountability Bureau and the Anti-Corruption Establishment to submit the record of FIRs by March 24.