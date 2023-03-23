Banks to remain closed for four days

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other private banks will remain closed for four days, starting from today (March 23).
The banks will remain closed on March 23 being a public holiday on the occasion of Pakistan Day while there will be a bank holiday on March 24.
“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Friday, March 24, 2023, which shall be observed as Bank Holiday for the purpose of deduction of Zakat,” reads the official notification. “All banks /DFIs/MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, all employees of the banks /DFIs/MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing),” it added. The banks will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday due to their weekly holidays.
