The vision and the visionaries

Amidst the fanfare of national events and festive occasions, let’s not forget the importance of introspection. As citizens, we owe it to ourselves to reflect on our past actions and current contributions to our society. This obligation to our country does not require a government support or permission, but rather a self-imposed responsibility. Especially for the youth, this sense of duty is crucial to channel their energy towards a greater good. In a country like Pakistan, with its vibrant and youthful population, it’s easy to feel disillusioned with the prevailing economic and political uncertainties. However, it’s heartening to witness young people stepping up and making a difference in their own small ways.

Every year on 23rd March, the people of Pakistan pledge to work for the prosperity and betterment of the country. We as a nation came a long way but still we are facing economic instability, political turmoil, corruption, religious extremism, gender inequality etc. However, during such dark times, there is also a ray of hope in the form of the youth of Pakistan. No matter from which religion, caste, colour, or language they belong, their sole purpose is to work only and only for the people of Pakistan. These young minds also have some resolutions to make this country a better place to live.

The story of the young peacemaker from Umerkot Sanjay Mathrani who wants to cultivate peace and harmony through his creativity is worth noting. He is also running a digital media startup called ‘Aman Zindabad’ to promote peace journalism through digital storytelling. “I want to organise an interfaith gathering to spread the message of pluralism and coexistence through social media activism. I have also conducted 25 virtual fellowship programs for the girls of Tharparkar about the opportunities and space in markets and institutions and moderated several virtual sessions on the topic of “don’t negate identity by saying non-Muslims”.

On a happy note, girls from every part of Pakistan are breaking stereotypes. A cyclist from Skardu, Saira Zahid is another young change maker who is trying to break many taboos in the society. Studying English literature at the University of Lahore, she has participated in the HEC Women Intervarsity Women Cycling Championship and secured a gold and bronze medal. “There are not many bright opportunities for girls in Skardu, as they are allowed to adopt few specific professions. But with the support of my father, I managed to break this myth. Initially, people did not appreciate what I did, but when I received different awards and get recognised on a national level, the people who used to talk about me started asking how I managed to go to the contest, as they wanted their daughters to participate in those contest. I opened the first sports academy in Skardu, where I am teaching cycling to not only girls but boys as well. I am also an activist working on human rights, women’s rights, animal rights, and climate change.

Religious intolerance is at its peak in Pakistan at the moment, mentions Saira. To spread the message of peace, harmony and coexistence, Sameer Ali Khan from Sindh Madressatul Islam University, which is also the Quaid’s Alma mater, said his resolution for Pakistan is the dream of the Quaid for an inclusive society. “I have started a campaign “Collective Pakistan,” to portray positive image of Pakistan by sharing the stories of interfaith harmony from across the province of Sindh, through making documentaries.”

Another young change maker from the streets of Lyari is contributing to his community by promoting arts. “Through my project Connecting Communities, I have promoted women’s education. I arranged sports events for the kids playing in the streets of Lyari. Recently, our team has trained 120 young girls and boys in filmmaking,” he informs.

Summaiya Khursheed, a young journalist and a vlogger, while dissatisfied with the affairs of the country, is highlighting major problems of the society and projecting positive image of Pakistan in her own little creative way. To her, actual history should be taught to the new generation. “The country is 76 years old. Unfortunately, as students of political history, we study few facts while most of our academic learning revolves around exaggeration, unrealistic and unauthentic details,” says Summaiya, who has taken an initiative to address this flaw of misinterpretation of the history. “Social media is a great advantage, which allows us to work independently on fact-checking and addressing real problems. I make vlogs on my YouTube channel, “News is by Summaiya,” that brings to light pressing social issues alongside showing the positive aspects of Pakistan’s culture,” she opined.

With their unwavering determination and sense of realisation towards their country, these young Pakistanis are setting the stage for a brighter future.