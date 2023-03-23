Khawaja Hoti says Imran undermined judiciary

MARDAN: Former federal minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nawabzada Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has said that a Pakhtun or Baloch leader would have landed in jail if he had done what former prime minister Imran Khan did in Lahore.

“Institutions, politicians and people are quarrelling with each other. There is no need for enmity. Everyone must unite for the sake of the country,” he said while speaking at a news conference at the Mardan Press Conference.

PPP divisional president Omar Farooq Khan Hoti, divisional vice president Asad Kashmiri, Jahanzeb Khan and other leaders and workers were present.

Khawaja Hoti said that the poor were bearing the brunt of inflation during the four-year tenure of Imran Khan but today the people were facing the worst situation under the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government. He said PTI leader Imran Khan had undermined the judiciary and other institutions.

The PPP leader said that the people were running from pillar to post to get justice. He said the country was facing a financial crunch and holding the election was not the solution to this problem. He argued the government should engage qualified economists to fix the economy.