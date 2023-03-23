PVMA to cut cooking oil, ghee price during Ramazan

LAHORE: Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) agreed to supply ghee and cooking oil Rs10 per kg/litre lower than the ex-factory rates in the model bazaars and special designated points by the Punjab government during Ramazan.

The agreement was reached in a meeting held here on Wednesday between the Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ehsan Bhutta and PVMA representatives headed by vice-chairman Muhammad Muneeb Monnoo along with former chairman Arif Qasim and others.

The Director General Aisha Hameed and other officials of the DG IPWM attended the meeting. The meeting presided over by Ehsan Bhutta dwelled upon provision of uninterrupted supply of ghee and cooking oil at a discounted price in model bazaars across the province during Ramazan.

The secretary industries urged the association to support the government for the provision of relief to the general public during Ramazan. The PVMA agreed to provide a concession of Rs10 per litre on cooking oil and ghee and ensure stable supply of ghee and oil during Ramazan.

Meanwhile, the PVMA also circulated the instructions among its members for the provision of cheap cooking oil and ghee in the model bazaars and designated points. According to the message circulated among the PVMA members, this time in the month of Ramazan, the Punjab government has requested to sell ghee and cooking oil at low prices in only 36 model markets. All the members are requested to supply the products in these markets by reducing the retail price/ex-factory price by at least Rs10 per litre. The PVMA also shared the list of the model bazaars with the members along with coordinating official number.

Furthermore, in another message to the members, the PVMA communicated that ‘in addition to model bazaars, DCs are also setting up bachat bazaars in their respective districts to ensure the availability of essential items at affordable prices for the general public. In such case, the district administration will contact the PVMA members for supply of ghee and cooking oil lower than the market rates.