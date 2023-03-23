US-Argentine researcher wins Abel Prize for maths

OSLO: The Abel Prize for mathematics was awarded on Wednesday to Argentine-American Luis Caffarelli, an expert in “partial differential equations” which can explain phenomena ranging from how water flows to population growth.
A professor at the University of Texas, Caffarelli, 74, was honoured for his “seminal contributions to regularity theory for nonlinear partial differential equations,” the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters said.
This type of equation models how several variables change with respect to each other, and play a prominent role in many disciplines, including engineering, physics, economics and biology.
