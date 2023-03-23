 
March 23, 2023
Challenges galore

March 23, 2023

Pakistan is a country with a long history of political instability and challenges. From coups to corruption scandals and social unrest, Pakistan has faced several political issues that have hindered its progress and development.

This has had adverse impacts on our economy, national security and social cohesion. Addressing these challenges requires strong political will and a commitment to democracy, transparency and accountability.

Farooque Ali Jan

Sukkur