Challenges galore

Pakistan is a country with a long history of political instability and challenges. From coups to corruption scandals and social unrest, Pakistan has faced several political issues that have hindered its progress and development.
This has had adverse impacts on our economy, national security and social cohesion. Addressing these challenges requires strong political will and a commitment to democracy, transparency and accountability.
Farooque Ali Jan
Sukkur
Government schools and their problems are a recurring theme in our discourse. Unfortunately, public schools have...
On March 21, parts of the country were hit by a 6.5-magnitude earthquake, leading to at least nine confirmed deaths,...
Pakistan appears to be moving fast towards default, almost as if by design. During the last four decades, we never...
Although 43 per cent of our population is food insecure, this country still wastes up to 36 million tonnes of food...
I am writing to express my concern about the rising levels of air pollution in the major cities of Pakistan. Air...
Education is a fundamental right for every human being. It is an essential tool that empowers individuals to gain...