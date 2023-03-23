Wasting food

Although 43 per cent of our population is food insecure, this country still wastes up to 36 million tonnes of food every year, according to the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE). This wastage, in one of the hungriest countries in the world, is absolutely criminal.
And yet, the figure is unsurprising. We have all been to weddings and hotels where vast amounts of food are left uneaten or half-eaten and thrown away. The government should crackdown on such blatant waste of food.
Imdad Ilyas
Balnigwar
