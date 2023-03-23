Karachi Women FC win Super Football Cup

KARACHI: Karachi Women FC conquered Hazara Academy by 1-0 to annex the title of the Karachi Super Women Football Cup 2023 here at the Ansar Union Football Stadium Korangi. Yusra struck the lone goal in the 15th minute.
Zainab of Karachi Women FC was declared the best goalkeeper while Faiza Batool of Hazara Aacdemy went away with the player of the event award. As many as eight teams featured in the event organised by the Marta Women FC.
