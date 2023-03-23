10 Pak players to feature in 6 international events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 10 players are featuring in six international squash events next month. Ammad Fareed is participating in the $5000 Edmonton Squash Club Open in Canada from March 30 to April 2.

Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan, Israr Ahmed, and Nasir Iqbal are playing in the $5000 UCNY PSA Classic in the United States from April 10-13.

Asim Khan is to feature in the qualifying event for PSA World Championships in England from April 12-14. Fifth seed Asim has got bye in the first round. Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal are to feature in the $10,000 Atlanta Open in the United States from April 19-23.

Ashab Irfan, Saeed Abdul, Farhan Hashmi, Ahsan Ayaz, and Zahir Shah will participate in the $5000 Rochester ProAm in the United States from April 19-23. Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan are featuring in the $10,000 RC PRO Series in the United States from April 26-29.