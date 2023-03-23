10 Pak players to feature in 6 international events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s 10 players are featuring in six international squash events next month. Ammad Fareed is participating in the $5000 Edmonton Squash Club Open in Canada from March 30 to April 2.
Noor Zaman, Ashab Irfan, Israr Ahmed, and Nasir Iqbal are playing in the $5000 UCNY PSA Classic in the United States from April 10-13.
Asim Khan is to feature in the qualifying event for PSA World Championships in England from April 12-14. Fifth seed Asim has got bye in the first round. Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal are to feature in the $10,000 Atlanta Open in the United States from April 19-23.
Ashab Irfan, Saeed Abdul, Farhan Hashmi, Ahsan Ayaz, and Zahir Shah will participate in the $5000 Rochester ProAm in the United States from April 19-23. Noor Zaman and Ashab Irfan are featuring in the $10,000 RC PRO Series in the United States from April 26-29.
KARACHI: Karachi Women FC conquered Hazara Academy by 1-0 to annex the title of the Karachi Super Women Football Cup...
KARACHI: Omar Associates were off to a flying start when they downed Saudi Falcons by six wickets in their opener of...
DHAKA: Uncapped Bangladeshi cricketers Rishad Hossain and Jaker Ali Anik were named to the Bangladesh squad Wednesday...
BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates will make a triumphant return in their homeland on Thursday...
MANCHESTER: England’s quest to win a first major tournament since 1966 starts afresh on Thursday as the Three...
KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation has added two-time national champion Nouman Zaka to national wrestling squad...