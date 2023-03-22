ATC grants Qureshi interim bail till April 10

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) Tuesday granted interim bail to the PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till April 10 in a case concerning interference in the state affairs and violence. Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hasan heard the interim bail plea.

As the hearing began, the judge asked Qureshi what allegations were made in the FIR against him.

Ali Bukhari, the counsel for Qureshi, replied that his client was charged with inciting the party workers to protest on arrival of Imran Khan in the court in the Toshakhana case.

The judge said the court will see who conspired and who ordered the protest.

The counsel requested the judge to give a later date for the next court appearance as his client had many cases pending against him in Lahore and Islamabad. The judge granted him interim bail till April 10.