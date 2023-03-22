 
Wednesday March 22, 2023
45pc willing to donate eyes, 24pc oppose it

By News Desk
March 22, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Awareness of organ donation is on the rise in Pakistan as six out of 10 Pakistanis support donating eyes. It was revealed in a survey conducted by Pakistan Gallup. Over 700 people took part in it.

Over 65pc people backed the idea of eye donation and termed it a good act. However, 24 pc opposed it while 11pc refused to give their opinion on the issue.

Over 45pc people also expressed their willingness to donate their eyes. However, 55pc refused it.

Over 50pc people were aware of the process of eye donation. However, 50pc were unaware of it.