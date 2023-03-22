66Scholarship Foundation to serve deserving students across Pakistan

LAHORE: The 66Scholarship Foundation organised a function to honour their donors and to introduce the aims and working of the organisation and its future plans.

According to a press release, the 66Scholarship Foundation was founded by the class of 1966 of the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore. It is a non-profit organisation where all donations are tax free under FBR section 2(36)(c). The organisation provides scholarship and assistance to needy students to graduate level.

The function was hosted by the Chairman Sohail Bashir, Chief Executive Officer Naveed Afraz and the directors. The chairman and CEO thanked the donors for their continued support. The function was attended by many notables from all walks of life.

The chairman and CEO reviewed the performance of the Foundation in the past year and expressed their intent to serve deserving students across Pakistan in the coming years. It was also announced that the Foundation was joining hands with Noorani Foundation to create additional synergies in their operations.

Some of the recipients of the scholarship also gave brief presentations on how the 66Scholarship Foundation has impacted their lives. The Foundation also provides mentoring and advice for students facing financial challenges and will continue for students who need it most in form of tuition, stipend or both, to help them graduate. The already enrolled students are selected on merit and need basis through a rigorous selection process so that the funds/finances are used optimally.