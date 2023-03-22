Tribesmen trained in social stability

BARA: Elders, religious scholars and youth from the lower part of the Tirah valley of the Khyber tribal district were trained in social stability and harmony on Tuesday.
A non-governmental organization, Community Resilience Activity (CRA-North), with help of the Khyber district administration arranged the activity which is aimed at bringing peace and tranquility in the areas which were hit by militancy in the past.
District Khyber team leader of Community Resilience Activity (CRA-north) Ijaz Durrani, Ziaur Rahman and Monitoring Officer Arshad Saleem were among the trainers.
Ijaz Durrani said the training was divided into two categories. On the first day, youth were trained in social stability and harmony, while the second and third days were reserved for elders and religious scholars.
The officials distributed certificates to the participants of the training.
LAHORE: The 66Scholarship Foundation organised a function to honour their donors and to introduce the aims and working...
LAHORE: Speakers of a conference emphasised the need for true implementation of Islamic philosophy of Zakat while its...
CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday asked the government to...
ABBOTTABAD: Slain chairman of Havelian Tehsil Atif Khan Jadoon and 10 others including a police gunner Mudassar and...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: A victim of the Malik Saad Shaheed Peshawar Police Lines attack lost the battle for his life 53 days after...