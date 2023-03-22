Event arranged to help students establish linkages

CHARSADDA: Bacha Khan University Charsadda Green Youth Movement Club in collaboration with Nutrition International and the Directorate of ORIC, arranged an expo and seminar on linking health with agriculture, food and nutrition to achieve sustainable development goals in an eco-friendly manner.
Secretary Higher Education KP Dawood Khan was the chief guest at the ceremony.
All stakeholders from Health Department, Agriculture Department, UNICEF, Nutrition International, IOM, University of Agriculture Peshawar, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Khyber Medical University (Swat Campus), pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals companies, Population Welfare Department, affiliated colleges and schools attended the event by displaying their stalls.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Study Centre, Bacha Khan University Charsadda showcased performances of the Pashtun Culture to highlight the Pashtun traditions.
The chief guest along with the guest of honours visited the 80 stalls where they were briefed about different products.
The guests praised the organizers for providing a platform for motivating the students and establishing linkages.
