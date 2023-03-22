Campus recruitment drive launched

Islamabad: A campus recruitment campaign has been launched by S&P Global as a good opportunity to identify and recruit talented and diverse candidates.

According to it, it is committed to fostering strong relationships with academic institutions to equip and empower students enabling them to be well-prepared for corporate life.

As part of that commitment, the company is expanding its reach beyond the twin cities. It has taken part in several career connections, including NUST University, Islamabad, Comsats University, Islamabad, TMUC, Islamabad, LUMS, Lahore, and the ACCA Virtual Career Fair.

The recruitment drive will feature a virtual career fair where students can interact with recruiters and learn more about the company's culture, values, and career opportunities. The career fair will also enable students to gain insights into the industry and network with professionals.

To evaluate candidates' soft skills, the drive will include team-building activities and group discussions. These activities will help students understand the importance of soft skills, such as communication, leadership, and problem-solving, and showcase how these skills are crucial in the recruitment process.