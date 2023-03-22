Call made for protection of citizens’ basic rights

LAHORE: Tanzeem Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh Tuesday urged the government to ensure protection of citizens’ basic rights and the sanctity of homes and boundaries in the ongoing political confrontation. In a statement, he said political confrontation between the government and the opposition had reached to a dangerous level where the opposition is violating its duty to accept the supremacy of law, and the state has given up its role of being like a mother. He urged authorities concerned to protect lives and properties of the people and maintain sanctity of houses while enforcing law and order regulations.