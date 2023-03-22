 
Wednesday March 22, 2023
Lahore

World Water Day today

By Our Correspondent
March 22, 2023

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) is commemorating World Water Day on Wednesday (today) with the theme of accelerating change. The Wasa will organise an awareness walk outside Wasa head office in Gulberg. —