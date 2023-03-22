Rooftop gardening now a part of LDA building bylaws

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has enforced rooftop gardening as per the newly introduced amendments in the LDA building bylaws. Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Mohammad Ali Randhawa claimed this while attending the meeting of Judicial Commission on Water and Environment held here on Tuesday. The LDA DG informed the member of Judicial Commission Water and Environment Syed Kamal Haider about the measures taken for environmental protection in ongoing development works in the city. He said that measures will be taken to minimise the environmental pollution by fully implementing the court orders. LDA, PHA, Traffic Police, MCL and all departments concerned will work together in this regard. Randhawa said that a timeline will be given to all the departments to implement the instructions given by the court. He said that operations will be conducted to eliminate encroachment from green belts in the city. Concrete measures were being taken to promote rooftop gardening under corporate social responsibility, he added. In order to promote rooftop gardening, instructions have been issued to all departments in a meeting presided by Chief Secretary Punjab. He said that for compliance of court orders, all departments are working together in Samanabad Underpass and Akbar Chowk projects. Director DG Headquarters LDA M Asif, Deputy Director Law Qasim Bhatti and officers of related departments participated in the meeting.