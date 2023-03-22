LDA to examine enforcement of laws in private schemes

LAHORE: Following an increase in violations of building bylaws and other rules and regulations in private housing societies, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has constituted a working group to examine the enforcement of laws in private housing schemes situated in the LDA’s jurisdiction.

LDA DG on March 20, 2023 issued a notification in this regard and constituted a working group, which will review existing enforcement of laws and regulations and suggest amendments.

The working group will propose improvements in enforcement mechanisms, especially in the context of justification of DEM (PHS), and also review overall monitoring and enforcement mechanism in the context of illegal housing schemes. The working group, as per the notification, will suggest a regulatory framework to curb the tendency of overselling of plots by the developers and will also suggest a mechanism for monitoring and management of developed housing societies and the role of the regulator in the post-development phase.

The working group will analyze the management structure of highrise buildings and suggest resident-friendly management rules and any other issues related with the above-mentioned TORs. The notification said that the working group shall recommend improvements in the existing enforcement regime as well as suggest ways and means to ensure fair management of developed housing societies and high-rise buildings. The working group shall also take input from representatives of ABAD, Private Housing Societies, and experts and submit its report preferably within a week positively, the notification directed. The working group comprised senior officials of the LDA including the Additional DG (Housing) as Convener while the members were Director DG Headquarters, Chief Metropolitan Officer, Chief Town Planner, Director Master Planning, Director Law (High Court) and Senior Legal Advisor.