10 perish after Moroccan trawler sinks in Atlantic

RABAT: At least 10 fishermen drowned Tuesday when a Moroccan trawler sank in the Atlantic off the coast of disputed Western Sahara, authorities said, adding that two crew members remained missing.

“Five sailors were rescued while the bodies of 10 others were recovered,” an official in the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region of Western Sahara told AFP. Search operations were underway to find the two missing fishermen, the official said.