Ukraine to receive US Abrams tanks by fall: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: The United States will deliver Abrams tanks to Ukraine by the fall of 2023 -- significantly faster than expected -- while Patriot air defenses will also arrive on an “expedited timeline,” the Pentagon said Tuesday.

In coordination with Kyiv, Washington “made the decision to provide the M1A1 variant of the Abrams tank,” Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists. This “will enable us to significantly expedite delivery timelines and deliver this important capability to Ukraine by the fall of this year.”