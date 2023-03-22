Two international satellite squash events in April

KARACHI: Pakistan is to host two international satellite squash events next month.
According to details, the $1000 Punjab Squash Satellite 1 will be held in Lahore from April 4-8 with the draw of 32 places. The $1000 2nd Torsam Khan/Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series will be held in Karachi from April 27 to May 2 with the draw of 32 places.
