Wednesday March 22, 2023
Cowed by the kids

March 22, 2023

Now that the attempt to arrest Imran Khan has fizzled out, due to the resistance put up by his supporters, the coalition government is mulling a ban on the PTI. A few years ago the same people had labelled the PTI as a ‘mummy, daddy’ and ‘burgers’ party.

It would seem that even such people are too much for the PDM to handle. So much so that the ‘mummy, daddy burgers’ apparently warrant a terrorist-level designation.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi