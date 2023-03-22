Cowed by the kids

Now that the attempt to arrest Imran Khan has fizzled out, due to the resistance put up by his supporters, the coalition government is mulling a ban on the PTI. A few years ago the same people had labelled the PTI as a ‘mummy, daddy’ and ‘burgers’ party.
It would seem that even such people are too much for the PDM to handle. So much so that the ‘mummy, daddy burgers’ apparently warrant a terrorist-level designation.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
