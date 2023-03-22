In 2022, the monsoon rains caused huge damage and disruptions in Karachi. The people faced problems with traffic, overflowing gutters and lengthy power outages. After the monsoon, garbage and rubbish could be seen everywhere in the city, leading to pollution and disease.
There is a forecast for heavy rainfall in Karachi in the coming days and there is no proper preparation to overcome the difficulties caused by the rains. The authorities should take notice and are requested to take some action immediately.
Alina Kausar
Karachi
