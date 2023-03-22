JI launches development strategy for KP

PESHAWAR: The Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday launched a comprehensive development strategy (CDS) - the first by any political party at the provincial level - for peace and prosperity of the province.

The launching ceremony was held at a local hotel with chief of the party Sirajul Haq in the chair. The function was attended by leading media persons of the province and the members of the political committee of the party.

Former provincial minister and provincial deputy chief of the party Inayatullah Khan unveiled the strategy through a properly designed powerpoint presentation. The function was also addressed by provincial president of the party Mohammad Ibraheem Khan, journalist Saleem Khan Safi and others. Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq stressed the establishment to stop further experimentation in the country’s politics and stay neutral. He said that the country was going through a serious crisis and the only solution to get out of the crisis was to hold fair and transparent elections at the earliest.

He said that during the 75-year history of the country the establishment made countless experiments, which all failed badly. He said that the army remained in power directly and caused the disintegration of the country.

It nurtured politicians and brought them into power and the results are there before the people. He said that the incapable political forces were equally responsible for the crisis in the country. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not want a neutral establishment. They want the establishment to stop supporting their rivals and bring them back into power, he added.