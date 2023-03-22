Ex-PTI minister, MPA on ACE radar

LAHORE: Two members of the provincial assembly including a former PTI minister are on the Anti-Corruption Establishment's radar.

The ACE, Faisalabad region, has summoned former minister Chaudhry Zahiruddin, former MPA Ali Afzal Sahi, Azam Chela Siyal and Ali Akhtar on March 24 at 10am. ACE officials say Zahiruddin and former MPA Ali Akhtar are running an illegal bus stand in the name of Taimur Traveller. The map of Taimur Traveller Bus Stand was forged and added to the record by Ali Akhtar. They did not get the bus stand map approved by the competent authority. The original file of the bus stand is missing from the record. They did not even deposit the commercialization fee in the government treasury.

The officials say Sahi gave contracts for all development projects of his constituency to his front men. Sahi received bribe in the project of Sahyanwala, Kharanwala and Canal Expressway in Chak 163. He also accepted bribe for the construction of Adda Bridge, Talakay to Chak 16. His front men were Malik Shamsher Construction Company and Farooq Chattha Construction Company. He gave all the contracts with the connivance of Highway Department officials. Sahi gave additional charge to Hasan Mehmood Bajwa and Saddam Hussain for all the corruption. The ACE has seized the record of all the projects.