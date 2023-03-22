Rangers, police recover abducted citizen from torture cell

In a joint operation on Tuesday, paramilitary Rangers and police arrested a suspect and rescued an abducted citizen from a torture cell in Orangi Town.

The operation was based on intelligence input after a video of torture on the abductee went viral on social media. The spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers said Imran alias Bhola Kasai was arrested in a raid on charges of accusing Fahad of theft, abducting him, and beating him up at a torture cell in a buffalo pen located in Sector D-1 of Orangi Town.

Fahad was found hanging upside down at the time of the raid. The suspect’s brother, Ehsan, and other residents of the locality were also allegedly involved in the crime. The arrested suspect had been handed over to the police for further legal action.

In another raid, two men, Sajid Hussain and Mohammad Saleem, were arrested by Rangers and police personnel during snap checking on the Mehran Highway in the Landhi area. The two were involved in robbery and street crime cases.

The suspects opened fire on the law enforcers, but they were chased and arrested. Mobile phones and motorcycles were also seized from their possession. The suspects have been handed over to the police for further legal action.