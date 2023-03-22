Policeman martyred, another cop injured in Shershah shootout

A police constable was martyred and an assistant sub-inspector injured in firing by suspects riding a motorcycle in the Shershah area on Tuesday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) Manzoor Hussain of the Shershah police station said police officials were conducting checking at Ghulaman-e-Abbas Chowk when they saw suspects on a motorcycle and signalled them to stop. However, the suspects opened fire, which was returned. During the shootout, Police Constable Irfan, 30, and ASI Mukhtiar, 47, suffered injuries. The attackers managed to escape from the scene.

The injured policemen were rushed to the Civil Hospital Karachi where PC Irfan succumbed to his injuries. He suffered bullet wounds to his chest.

The spent bullet shells were collected and sent to forensic division of the Sindh police for examination. PC Irfan was the posted at the Shershah police station. He lived in Mauripur and was married.

SHO Hussain said they were checking for the availability of CCTV camera footage to catch the culprits. A case has been reported and investigations are underway.