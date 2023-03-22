BAHL declares 70pc cash dividend

MULTAN: Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) has declared 70 percent cash dividend for 2022 in its annual general meeting held at the registered office in Multan, a statement said on Tuesday.
The shareholders approved the annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022. The payment of 70 percent cash dividend (final) was also approved. Deposits of the bank as on December 31, 2022 were Rs1.568 trillion and profit after tax was Rs16.570 billion.
KARACHI: Bank ABC, one of MENA’s leading international banks, has signed agreements with Temenos and NdcTech to...
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Friday, March 24, 2023, which shall be...
LAHORE: Director General Customs Automation and Reforms, Federal Board of Revenue, Syed Shakeel Shah launched various...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs3,100/tola on Tuesday.According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers...
LAHORE: Affluence, technology, per capita income has got nothing to do with happiness as the World Happiness Report...
ZURICH: Days before a hastily convened press conference late on Sunday that would make the world's front pages,...