BAHL declares 70pc cash dividend

MULTAN: Bank AL Habib Limited (BAHL) has declared 70 percent cash dividend for 2022 in its annual general meeting held at the registered office in Multan, a statement said on Tuesday.

The shareholders approved the annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022. The payment of 70 percent cash dividend (final) was also approved. Deposits of the bank as on December 31, 2022 were Rs1.568 trillion and profit after tax was Rs16.570 billion.