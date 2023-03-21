Posts to be set up to stop tax evasion

Islamabad: The AJK government has taken a decision to set up check posts on the routes connecting Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with Pakistan to prevent tax evasion.

AJK Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has removed Asim Shaukat, the commissioner of Inland Revenue Department, says a press release. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Inland Revenue Department of Azad Kashmir have agreed to end evasion of federal excise duty and sales tax on cigarettes. After the removal of Shaukat, the impression that action will not be taken against strong people has also been weakened. AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has appointed Asim Shaukat as OSD. The FBR, in a meeting with the CBR, has set up check posts on the routes entering Pakistan from Mirpur, Bhimber and Muzaffarabad in the Area of Pakistan. Officers and small staff are also being called from the FBR so that the two FBR and CBR together can eliminate the evasion of federal excise duty and sales tax on cigarettes.