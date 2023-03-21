Old Ravians union office-bearers

LAHORE: A new executive committee of the Old Ravians Union (ORU) has been elected in a closely contested election held at Government College University (GCU) on Monday.
According to a press release, an eminent lawyer Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi was elected as the new president of the union. He won his seat with a narrow margin of just 22 votes. The opposite group requested for a recounting due to the narrow difference in votes, which Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi allowed, but the result remained in favour of Rizvi.
Sajid Atta Goraya was elected as the Senior Vice President with 725 votes. Shahab Basharat Bhutta and Dr Haleema Afridi have been elected as Vice President (male) and Vice President (female), respectively. Sultan Nisar Soraya was elected as the Secretary General of the union while Zohaib Saleem Butt and Sadia Sarwar secured the positions of joint secretaries.
Lahore: Punjab Lok Sangat and Afra Bukhari Book Club organised a singing competition “Kafian Shah Hussain” at...
LAHORE: Punjab University has issued notification of office timings during the month of Ramazan. The PU will remain...
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited Camp...
LAHORE: An awareness programme on TB disease for the general public was organised here on Monday. The objective of the...
LAHORE: The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged its 13th annual...
LAHORE: Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal asked the officers to conduct a transparent audit of...