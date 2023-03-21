Old Ravians union office-bearers

LAHORE: A new executive committee of the Old Ravians Union (ORU) has been elected in a closely contested election held at Government College University (GCU) on Monday.

According to a press release, an eminent lawyer Syed Tayyab Hussain Rizvi was elected as the new president of the union. He won his seat with a narrow margin of just 22 votes. The opposite group requested for a recounting due to the narrow difference in votes, which Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi allowed, but the result remained in favour of Rizvi.

Sajid Atta Goraya was elected as the Senior Vice President with 725 votes. Shahab Basharat Bhutta and Dr Haleema Afridi have been elected as Vice President (male) and Vice President (female), respectively. Sultan Nisar Soraya was elected as the Secretary General of the union while Zohaib Saleem Butt and Sadia Sarwar secured the positions of joint secretaries.