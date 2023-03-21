Auqaf minister visits Camp Jail

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited Camp Jail on Monday.

He inspected various barracks of the jail and reviewed facilities available for the prisoners. He also visited mess and checked the quality of food. The minister was briefed on the quality of food being provided to prisoners.

The minister also spoke to the prisoners, listened to their complaints, and issued necessary instructions to the jail authorities. After visiting the prison hospital, the minister expressed satisfaction over the provision of medical facilities to the inmates.

Inspector General Prisons Punjab Farooq Nazir, Superintendent Prisons and other officers were also present on the occasion. On the occasion, the minister said to provide maximum facilities to the prisoners during Sehr and Iftar, the Auqaf department would cooperate with the prison administration. Earlier, the minister was presented a guard of honour by the prison police on his arrival at the jail.