China a trustworthy friend of Pakistan: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Baligh ur Rehman said that China was a trustworthy friend of Pakistan who had supported Pakistan in every difficulty. He said this while presiding over the first convocation of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) Lahore and awarded degrees to the graduates on Monday.

Chinese Consul General Cao Ke, PTUT Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir, Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that in 2013, China helped Pakistan to overcome energy shortage when Pakistan was facing a severe energy crisis. He said that the efforts of then Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif were instrumental in the establishment of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, which was established with the cooperation of China in a record time.

The governor said that the plan to establish Punjab Tianjin Centre of Excellence in cyber security, artificial intelligence and advanced technology was a commendable step of the university. He said that the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, which was established under a consortium of three well-known universities in Tianjin, China, had a prominent position among the technological universities of Pakistan.

Baligh ur Rahman said that he believed that PTUT would continue to focus on strong industrial linkages to provide effective solutions to the economy and local industry. He said that there was no shortcut to success in life and hard work always pays off.