UET entrance test on 25th

LAHORE: A spokesperson for UET Lahore has advised all those candidates who missed ECAT-2023 to register on the admission portal before Thursday, March 23, 2023 with a fresh token.
The spokesperson further said that the candidates who already appeared in ECAT-2023 were not eligible to apply and added that the test would be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 on the UET premises here.
The result of ECAT-2023 will be declared on Sunday, March 26, 2023 (Midnight) and the undergraduate admission process at UET will start from Monday, March 27, 2023. The candidates can register on admission portal https://admission.uet.edu.pk
