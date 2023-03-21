Motorway to be partially closed today

LAHORE: The Motorway (M3) from Lahore to Abdul Hakim will remain closed for all types of traffic today (Tuesday).
According to the details, Wapda would pass the high-tension wires of 500KV over the Motorway (M3) from milestone 1,124. Therefore, the section between Sharqpur Interchange (1132) and Nankana Sahib Interchange (1098) will remain closed for all types of traffic from 8am in the morning till 5pm in the evening.
Traffic coming from Lahore will be diverted towards Sharqpur Interchange, while traffic coming from Multan will be diverted towards Nankana Sahib Interchange. For any further information or guidance motorway police round the clock helpline-130 can be contacted. These high-tension wires will link Sheikhupura and Balloki grid stations.
Lahore: Punjab Lok Sangat and Afra Bukhari Book Club organised a singing competition “Kafian Shah Hussain” at...
LAHORE: Punjab University has issued notification of office timings during the month of Ramazan. The PU will remain...
LAHORE: A new executive committee of the Old Ravians Union has been elected in a closely contested election held at...
LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited Camp...
LAHORE: An awareness programme on TB disease for the general public was organised here on Monday. The objective of the...
LAHORE: The Alumni Association of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged its 13th annual...