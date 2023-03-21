Motorway to be partially closed today

LAHORE: The Motorway (M3) from Lahore to Abdul Hakim will remain closed for all types of traffic today (Tuesday).

According to the details, Wapda would pass the high-tension wires of 500KV over the Motorway (M3) from milestone 1,124. Therefore, the section between Sharqpur Interchange (1132) and Nankana Sahib Interchange (1098) will remain closed for all types of traffic from 8am in the morning till 5pm in the evening.

Traffic coming from Lahore will be diverted towards Sharqpur Interchange, while traffic coming from Multan will be diverted towards Nankana Sahib Interchange. For any further information or guidance motorway police round the clock helpline-130 can be contacted. These high-tension wires will link Sheikhupura and Balloki grid stations.