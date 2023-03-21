Army win Airgun Championship

KARACHI: Army won the 10th Airgun Open National Shooting Championship that concluded at PN Shooting Range here on Monday. Army claimed first position with nine gold, three silver, and three bronze medals while Navy took second position with three gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.
The gold medallists in Air Rifle events were Army’s Sarfraz Gull (627.1) and Navy’s Mehak Fatima (620.5). In the Air Pistol event, the gold medallists were Army’s Gulfam Joseph (572) and Kishmala Talat (569). In the Air Rifle (junior) event, the gold medallists were Army’s M Shahzad (617.1) Khanza Shahzad (614.8).
KARACHI: Ashab Irfan won the $1000 Racket Sports Pakistan Satellite Squash Championship in Lahore the other day. He...
KARACHI: Major commercial banks are participating in Naya Nazimabad Bankers Cup 2023 which begins here on Tuesday .The...
OUAGADOUGOU: When Burkina Faso makes the headlines these days, it’s usually because of turmoil or suffering – its...
BARCELONA: Barcelona snatched a 2-1 Clasico win over Real Madrid with Franck Kessie’s late goal Sunday to move 12...
LOS ANGELES: New Zealand´s Danny Lee ended his eight-year title drought with victory in a playoff to win LIV Golf´s...
MILAN: Filip Kostic continued Juventus´ push towards Serie A´s European places with the only goal in Sunday´s 1-0...