Army win Airgun Championship

KARACHI: Army won the 10th Airgun Open National Shooting Championship that concluded at PN Shooting Range here on Monday. Army claimed first position with nine gold, three silver, and three bronze medals while Navy took second position with three gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals.

The gold medallists in Air Rifle events were Army’s Sarfraz Gull (627.1) and Navy’s Mehak Fatima (620.5). In the Air Pistol event, the gold medallists were Army’s Gulfam Joseph (572) and Kishmala Talat (569). In the Air Rifle (junior) event, the gold medallists were Army’s M Shahzad (617.1) Khanza Shahzad (614.8).