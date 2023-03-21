The downing of a US drone by Russian fighter jets in the Black Sea is a reminder of how dangerous the Russia-Ukraine war is becoming, not just for the countries involved, but the entire world. The likelihood of a global nuclear conflict is now higher than it has ever been since the Cuban Missile Crisis during the peak of the cold war. With each passing day, a peace agreement becomes more distant and the possibility of Nato members becoming directly involved and escalating the conflict grows. Someone needs to hit the brakes.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur Nathan Shah