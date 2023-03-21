PBC hails approval of Lawyers’ Protection, Welfare Bill 2023

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday appreciated the Federal Cabinet and the Federal Law Minister on approval of “Lawyers’ Protection & Welfare Bill-2023” for the safety & protection of legal practitioners.

In a statement issued here, Haroon-ur-Rashid, Vice-Chairman and Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman, Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council said that it was the long standing demand of the legal fraternity and need of the hour for safety of lawyers, since they are being forgotten since long and large number of lawyers have been murdered during performance of their duties.

They said that all the bar councils made their joint efforts to make final draft of the Lawyers Protection & Welfare Act and also acknowledged their contributions. They hoped that Parliament will approve it very soon and would become law & implemented at the earliest.