PUC stresses dialogue to resolve prevailing issues

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council and its allied parties have appealed to the political and religious leaders to seek solutions to prevailing issues in the country through dialogue.

In a joint declaration issued by the PUC leadership on Monday, it was stated that the political and religious leaders should discourage all kinds of negative perceptions of the security institutions. “Any filthy campaigning cannot be accepted against the state institutions under any circumstances,” the PUC stated.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Rafiq Jami, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Numan Hasher, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Haq Nawaz Khalid, Maulana Ubaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir Al Hasan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Zulfiqar, Maulana Anwarul Haq Mujahid, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Mufti Umar Farooq, Maulana Saadullah Ludhianwi, Maulana Zubair Khatana, Maulana Hasan Ahmad Hussaini, Maulana Ahmad Makki, Maulana Naib Khan, Maulana Afzal Shah Hussaini, Maulana Haibur Rahman Abid, Sahibzada Hafiz Saqib Munir and others said that all political and religious parties, especially PDM and Tehreek-e-Insaf, should start the negotiation process immediately to make an end to prevailing political issues in the country.

The PUC stated that elections should be held in accordance with the Constitution and law. “If the government and political and religious parties are not able to settle issues through dialogue, the electoral process can’t bring stability in the country,” it stated. According to a decision of the Central Consultative Body of the Pakistan Ulema Council, a delegation will meet all political and religious leaders for the cause of peace.